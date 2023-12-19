Family favorite ‘Train Man’ back at downtown Bend library after 4-year hiatus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Train Man is back the Deschutes Public Library in Downtown Bend for the first time since 2019 and will be there the rest of the week.

Michael Lavrich brought back his annual display of model trains on Saturday. With the help of his son, daughter and friends, the room took three days to set up.

They saw more than 800 people visit on the first day Saturday.

Lavrich started displaying his model trains at the library nearly 25 years ago and it has since become a family favorite holiday tradition.

“People have such a reaction to these trains, you see little kids with the glazed over eyes just enjoying it. But you also see adults that come in and sit down and just stare so its really great,” said Kieran Lavrich, Michael’s son.

The library is located at 601 NW Wall Street.

The display runs through Dec. 23, but is closed on Dec. 20. Here is the schedule for the remainder of its run:

Monday, December 18, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 19, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 19, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

Thursday, December 21, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

Thursday, December 21, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

Friday, December 22, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

Friday, December 22, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)