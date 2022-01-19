Train engine catches fire on tracks near Deschutes River Woods in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train engine caught fire Wednesday morning near Deschutes River Woods.

The train was heading north when its electrical braking system caught fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

Bend Fire crews were able to access the train from Highway 97 and extinguish the fire located in one of the upper compartments of the locomotive, just behind the engineers’ cab, he said.

The power supply for the trains breaking system is located in this compartment. None of the fuel lines for the engines nearly 4,700 gallons of diesel were involved in the fire.

Derlacki said the fire was stopped before it was able to spread any further in the train or to adjacent vegetation or homes. No hazardous materials, freight or neighboring homes were threatened.

One southbound lane of Highway 97 near the High Desert Museum was closed for some time as crews remained on the scene.

Nobody was injured.

BNSF is working to determine the exact cause of the fire but appeared to be a mechanical or electrical failure in the locomotive.