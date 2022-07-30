by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find two people who deputies believe have been involved in stealing credit and debit cards from vehicles that have been parked at trailheads and day use areas.

The two were spotted on a surveillance camera at the Walmart in Bend. DCSO said it’s believed the pair used the stolen cards to buy gift cards there.

The surveillance images both show them walking into the store as well as at the self-checkout kiosk.

The male has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The female has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 reference case 22-38722.

DCSO is also reminding people to make sure not to leave unattended valuables in their vehicles.

