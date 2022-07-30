▶️ Have you seen them? Man, woman suspected of stealing from cars at trailheads

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, July 29th 2022

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find two people who deputies believe have been involved in stealing credit and debit cards from vehicles that have been parked at trailheads and day use areas.

The two were spotted on a surveillance camera at the Walmart in Bend. DCSO said it’s believed the pair used the stolen cards to buy gift cards there.

The surveillance images both show them walking into the store as well as at the self-checkout kiosk.

The male has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The female has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 reference case 22-38722. 

DCSO is also reminding people to make sure not to leave unattended valuables in their vehicles. 

RELATED: Thieves smash windows, grab items left in cars at trailhead parking lots

Trailhead theft suspects at Walmart
An image from a surveillance camera at Walmart in Bend, Ore., showing two people deputies say may be involved in theft of credit and debit cards from vehicles at trailheads in Central Oregon.
