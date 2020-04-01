Trailer stolen from Black Bear Diner in Madras

A trailer used for catering services was stolen from a Black Bear Diner in Madras at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Madras Police Department.

The single-axle trailer is wrapped in a Black Bear Diner design and covered with photos of bears. Inside the trailer is around $20,000 in equipment used by the restaurant for catering services, according to Madras Police.

The police located video footage of a gold Toyota Tacoma pulling into the diner parking lot, pulling out with the trailer and heading north on 5th Street.

At 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an ODOT employee reported seeing a truck towing a trailer traveling west-bound toward Portland near mile post 95 on Highway 26.

“As a police department, we know that businesses, their employees and managers have been negatively impacted because of the pandemic and although any theft of property is disturbing, the theft of this item during a time when our communities are hurting is outright disgusting,” a press release from the Madras Police Department said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steve Webb through dispatch at 541-475-2201.