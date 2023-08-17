▶️ Trailblazers to visit Central Oregon in September for “rip city rally”

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Portland Trailblazers are coming to Central Oregon. They are headed to La Pine for their “Rip City Rally.”

It’s part of the team’s promotion to get fans across the state excited for the upcoming season.

Players will take over classrooms and PE classes, talking to students about their jobs, and living a healthy lifestyle.

“Not everyone gets a chance to come to a game,” Director of Game Operations Todd Bosma said. “This may be their only experience with the Trailblazers franchise or brand up close and personal, so we take that pretty seriously.”

After speaking with students, players will take over a street downtown.

The team will be in La Pine Sept. 18. From there, they will continue on to Lakeview, Klamath Falls, Medford, and Cottage Grove.

