Trail Blazers Foundation awards grants to three Central Oregon schools

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Trail Blazers Foundation announced the distribution of 18 grants to schools across Oregon.

Through the ‘Take it To The Court for Education’ school grant program, the foundation allocated $125,000 in total towards the 18 grants.

Crook County Middle School, Madras Elementary School and Warm Springs K8 Academy are the three Central Oregon schools receiving grants.

“From new athletic equipment to robotics programming, these grants will positively impact kids and families from underserved and marginalized communities throughout Rip City while helping build a better future for all,” said Annie Klug, Trail Blazers Foundation Executive Director.

According to The Trail Blazers Foundation:

Crook County Middle School will put the grant towards improvements to its performing arts stage.

Madras Elementary School is going to use the additional funding to purchase equipment for library maker space.

Warm Springs K8 Academy plans to obtain equipment for athletic programs with its grant.

For more information about the distribution of the grants and what they will be used for, click here.