Traffic grant awarded to Redmond Police Department helps keep roads safe

A traffic safety grant awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation in September allowed the department to deploy additional officers throughout the city of Redmond.

The goal of the grant, which funded enhanced patrols, is to reduce fatalities and injuries by enforcing traffic safety laws, as well as training and public education.

According to Redmond Police Sgt. Jonny Dickson, 50 citations and 49 warnings for speeding were given out for seatbelts and distracted driving violations. Seven DUII arrests were also made during these shifts.