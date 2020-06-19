Traffic changes ahead after outdoor seating approved for downtown Bend restaurants

Beginning this weekend, part of downtown Bend will be closed to allow restaurants to move seating into the streets.

Tin Pan Alley will be closed to through traffic every evening.

And next week, Minnesota Avenue will turn into eastbound one-way traffic between Wall and Bond to allow 900 Wall and the Good Drop Wine Shop to place seating on the sidewalk and into the street.

Deschutes Brewery has also applied for outdoor seating and that’s being reviewed.

The additional space will allow the restaurants to accommodate more patrons while adhering to social distancing rules.

Expect to see signs and barricades popping up as more permits are approved.