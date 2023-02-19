TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th and Wilson closure for new roundabout begins Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is asking drivers to allow more travel time to their commutes starting Monday, if they include the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th St.

Construction to create a roundabout in the intersection is beginning Monday and expected to last through April 2023.

DETOURS:

NORTHBOUND DETOUR

Take 15th Street to Reed Market Road. Turn right on 9th Street. Turn right on Franklin Avenue. Turn right on 10th Street (turns into Bear Creek Road).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR

Take Wilson Avenue to 3rd Street. Turn left on 3rd Street. Turn left on Reed Market Road.

EASTBOUND DETOUR

Take Wilson Avenue to 9th Street.

An interactive map of closures and detours can be found at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is the first Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond project approved by voters in 2020. To learn about more projects around Bend included in the GO Bond, visit www.bendoregon.gov/gobond.