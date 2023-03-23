▶️Companies show interest in hiring soon-to-be laid off Redmond Traeger workers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local companies are stepping up after hearing the news that nine workers at the Treager Grills wood pellet plant in Redmond are losing their jobs in a few days.

“For these people, I’d just like to see them land somewhere where they have a family-wage job with good quality benefits so they don’t have to worry about it at the end of the day,” plant manager Rich Evans told us Tuesday.

RELATED: Traeger Grills closing Redmond wood pellet manufacturing plant

Since then, Central Oregon Daily News is told that at least four local companies have expressed interest in hiring those workers who have skills in heavy equipment operation, production, distribution and management.

Not long after we posted the Treager Grills story on our Facebook page, Mill Power Inc. in Prineville posted a comment encouraging the workers to apply, saying “We have several openings and are looking for great people!”

The Redmond Traeger plant will officially shut down on March 31.