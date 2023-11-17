▶️ Toys for Tots collecting donations for kids in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The holidays are supposed to be a fun time for the kids. But for a lot of parents, it can be stressful if they are struggling to afford gifts.

Toys for Tots is a program that collects donations of toys to give to families who can’t afford Christmas presents. Local non-profits send lists to Toys for Tots to let them know how many kids there are and if there are any specific requests.

It’s been operating in Central Oregon since 2009 and has seen plenty of success thanks to the community.

“Last year, we gave out over 10,000 toys to over 5000 children in Central Oregon,” said Tom Maple, Central Oregon Toys for Tots Warehouse Manager.

Keep an eye out for the Toys for Tots donation bins outside of businesses around Central Oregon. You can donate toys or cash to the non-profit to make sure all kids get a toy this Christmas.

