Tower Theatre to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s Tower Theatre will require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result for all performances beginning Sept. 10th.

The negative test must be within 72 hours of the performance.

“Fully vaccinated” means receiving the final vaccination dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before the performance date.

All patrons need to provide this information as a condition of entry.

Patrons will also be required to wear masks inside the theatre, per Oregon mandates.

These protocols extend until further notice and are subject to review and change according to federal, state and county recommendations and guidelines.

If you are sick or not feeling well, please stay home. Refunds will be issued to anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.

In lieu of a refund, please consider helping sustain the performing arts in Central Oregon by:

· Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift to the Tower

· Crediting the ticket amount to your account or exchanging for a future program

· Purchasing a Tower membership

· Texting “Tower” to 44321 with a special contribution

PLEASE NOTE: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre’s facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

For concerns, questions and more info, contact:

541-317-0700

info@towertheatre.org