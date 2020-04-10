Tower Theatre launches call for ‘Homebound Broadway’ entries

Homebound? Yes.

Bored? YES!!

Musically inclined? Maybe. (Although it’d be better for content’s sake if you definitely were not.)

The Tower Theatre wants to hear from you!

Bend’s iconic downtown theatre is calling on the community to submit your own abridged version of a song from your favorite Broadway musical!

It can look like this:

And it can sound like…ummm…this.

There’s some rules:

Time limit 3 minutes max. Select any musical from any era. Limit content to PG-13 level.

No age restrictions; participants under 13-years of age must have permission from parent or guardian.

Lip syncing over other artists’ copyrighted work is strictly prohibited.

We encourage using the song’s original lyrics. Find new ways to stage and perform it.

Please shoot video horizontally (sideways). Vertical (up/down) video doesn’t work as well on TV or computer screens.

Please be creative and collaborative while maintaining safe distancing .

. Send file via www.WeTransfer.com to homeboundbroadway@towertheatre.org for review and administrative approval. To upload and send: Please use the website www.WeTransfer.com. Select the free version, then click on “Add your files”.

Email to: homeboundbroadway@towertheatre.org Fill in your own email address. You will receive and must verify a one-time code to initiate transferring. In the “Message” box in WeTransfer please include: Sender’s full name and preferred method of contact Full names of all other participants. Then hit Transfer.



Who knows, maybe this pandemic has unleashed some hidden creative talents?