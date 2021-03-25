Tower Theatre holds raffle for private showing of NCAA men’s hoops finale

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is celebrating March Gladness as it prepares to re-open and host live events.

With detailed and enhanced health safety measures in place, the venue will open its doors again Monday, April 5 to the winner of the Brews & Brackets raffle.

The winner will get to watch the college basketball finale on CBS/KBNZ with an “Elite Eight” quaranteam in the private comfort of “Bend’s Living Room”!

A $20 raffle ticket enters participants in a drawing to win:

Private watch party for eight friends

Complimentary refreshments from the Tower

Takeout delivered from Beach Hut Deli and Taps & Tacos

Shout-out to their team on the marquee

The Raffle closes Thursday, April 1 at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will be notified via email Friday, April 2nd.

All raffle funds help sustain the future of the Tower Theatre and performing arts in Central Oregon.