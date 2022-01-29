Tour of Meissner brings out the classic racers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Blue bird skies and perfectly groomed ski trails greeted racers for the Tour of Meissner Saturday.

The 30 kilometer ski race was held at Virginia Meisner Sno-Park.

The race, or tour if participants weren’t feeling sporty, featured the classic style of Nordic skiing.

“Classic skiing, especially with conditions like today, if you make even the slightest mistake you are going to be slipping and sliding all over the place,” said racer Matthew Finney-Jordet who finished third overall.

The classic style isn’t racer Maria Hatcliffe’s strong suit.

“I don’t do it enough, I need to practice.”

She got plenty of that out on the course.

“And I probably won’t be able to walk tomorrow,” Hatcliffe added.

Race director and ski coach David Smullin competed on wooden skis.

“Fun to race on, I loved it,” said Smullin.

One of only two tackling the tracks on old school wooden skis, Smullin also used bamboo poles and wore one of former Olympic biathlete Jay Bowerman’s ski suits.

His nostalgia for wooden skis starts before he hits the snow, while prepping the base of the 40 something year-old planks.

“For people who’ve done this it brings back memories you have to pine tar this and you get the smell of the pine tar,” said Smullin.