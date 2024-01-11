Tour of Meissner cross-country race is on thanks to blizzard

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The snowstorm that rolled through Central Oregon Tuesday and Wednesday means the Tour of Meissner at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park is on.

Prior to the storm, organizers weren’t sure that the tour on January 21 would be possible. But now, there is no question. The sno-cat was fired up Wednesday to groom the trails.

The tour is a cross country ski race of either 17 or 30 kilometers. Those who want to participate must register no later than January 17. Registrations can be made here.

The event benefits Meissner Nordic. The suggested donation is $30.

Donations will be accepted at bib pickup at WebSkis on January 20 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 157 NW Franklin Ave.

RELATED: Groomed cross-country skiing back at Skyline in Bend

RELATED: Little Did I Know: The science of ski wax