▶️ Central Oregon’s Tour of Homes returns this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes kicks off this weekend — a chance to look at beautiful homes built around Central Oregon.

There are 35 to see in person and one virtually. One of the homes was built as a fundraiser to support kids going to Camp Tamarack.

The tour is free this weekend and next weekend. It runs 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Homes are located in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Sisters and Powell Butte.

You can find more details on the tour website.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: 7 gardens featured in Bend, Tumalo Tour of Gardens Saturday