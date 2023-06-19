▶️ WATCH: Waterspouts and tornadoes spotted near Columbia River

A severe storm led to waterspouts and tornadoes near the Columbia River on Sunday.
There were no injuries reported, but the event created unique viewing for those in the area. Several onlookers got cell phone video of the whirling column of air and water mist.
The National Weather Service Portland confirmed the events Sunday afternoon on twitter.
According to NWS “Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water…they can form quickly and increase winds and seas. Be sure to wear a life vest as gusty wind can overturn a small boat.”
Tornadoes are rare but not unheard of in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon averages 2-3 tornadoes per year.
