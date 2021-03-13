Top Dems call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

They said in a joint statement Friday that tackling the COVID-19 “crisis requires sure and steady leadership” and that it’s become clear Cuomo has lost the confidence of politicians and the public.

Both had earlier said an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo was essential.

The embattled Democrat has resisted calls to resign, calling his detractors “reckless and dangerous.”