Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We have arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote in his Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady said the couple arrived at their decision after much consideration.

“Doing so, of course, is painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.

The Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl with Brady two years ago, are now 3-5 after Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.