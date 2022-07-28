8-acre fire in ‘heavy fuel’ timber burning near Crescent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An eight-acre wildfire is burning about three miles north of the Mount Thielsen Wilderness in Central Oregon.

Central Oregon Fire Info says the Tolo Mountain Fire is burning in “heavy fuel” and timber. It is being described as having “active fire behavior” and “group torching.”

Two heavy air tankers, two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter are all supporting the effort to douse this fire. Ten smokejumpers are being joined by a crew from the Prineville IHC hot shots.

RELATED: Bird blamed for 2-acre fire, power outages in southeast Bend

RELATED: 2-acre fire closes Highway 126 near Redmond Airport

Anyone in the area is urged to use caution.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.