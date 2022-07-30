▶️ Spot fires break out at 41-acre Tolo Mountain Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Spot fires were breaking out in the preliminary containment area of the Tolo Mountain Fire near Crescent Lake Friday. That has prompted a local Type 3 team to take command of the fire fight starting Saturday morning.

The new estimate of the Tolo Mountain Fire is 41 acres. It is 0% contained, according to Central Oregon Fire Information.

“Multiple spot fires escaped the preliminary containment lines around the fire on Friday afternoon in critically hot, dry and breezy conditions,” Central Oregon Fire posted on its website. “Firefighters and heavy equipment have continued working the spot fires supported by a heavy helicopter and two Single Engine Air Tankers and are making progress constructing containment lines around the spots.”

Additional crews have been called in to join the fight.

The Tolo Mountain Fire is burning about three miles north of Cappy Mountain and six miles west of Two Rivers subdivision. It’s about three miles, as the crow flies, from the Pacific Crest Trail.

Ten smokejumpers initially responded to the fire Thursday morning and were joined by the Prineville Interagency Hotshots, two engines, a 5 person hand crew and a dozer, Central Oregon Fire Information said in a release. Air tankers also supported suppression efforts along with a heavy helicopter that is using Crescent Lake as a water dip site.

A 20-person Type 2 hand crew joined them Friday.

There are no closures related to the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.