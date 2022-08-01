Tolo Mountain Fire containment increases; still at 41 acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters continued to make progress on the Tolo Mountain Fire near Crescent Lake despite Sunday’s thunderstorms that led to the start of more fires in the region.

Central Oregon Fire Information said Monday that the fire remains steady at 41 acres. It is now 50% contained, up from 20% on Sunday.

Four skidgines are on scene helping supply water to firefighters in order to cool hot spots up to 100 feet inside the containment lines of the main fire. It’s also helping to get water to several spot fires that broke out over the weekend.

Central Oregon Fire Info said this work will continue until the entire fire perimeter and all spot fires are cold to the touch.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for most of Central Oregon until 11 p.m. Monday.

The Tolo Mountain Fire approximately three miles north of Cappy Mountain on the Crescent Ranger District and is burning in heavy timber with a mix of standing dead and downed wood.

Emily Kirk of the Central Oregon Daily News weather team says to expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs still in the low to mid 90s. The haze will linger even as winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting around 20-25 mph and stronger in the thunderstorms.

