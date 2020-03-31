▶️ Together, we can make a difference: Send us your commercials, we’ll air them for free

Central Oregon Daily News has launched a new program giving local businesses the opportunity to run on-air commercials free of charge.

Business owners who have a commercial are asked to send them to weareopen@centraloregondaily.com. Those without commercials can reach out too and the Central Oregon Daily production team will work with them to create something.

From there, the commercials will air throughout Central Oregon on ABC, CBS and 32 cable networks – free of charge.

The move is to help local businesses weather the storm from the COVID-19 economic downturn.

“We’re doing this because small business is what drives our local economy,” Central Oregon Daily GM Shawn Wilcox said. “Local businesses supported us when we made the decision to bring a better brand of news and storytelling to Central Oregon and the least we can do is help them through what will undoubtedly be a defining moment for their business.”

Several small businesses in the region have had to close or greatly reduce hours and staffing during the social distancing mandates handed down by Gov. Kate Brown.

Over the past few weeks, every Central Oregonian has made sacrifices to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now, more than ever, it’s critical we support local companies.

“We’re not going to sit on the sidelines and let our neighbors, who have put their blood, sweat and tears into building businesses watch them crumble…not without a hell of a fight anyway,” Wilcox said. “When businesses win, we all win.”

Local businesses gave us the resources to create something special at Central Oregon Daily News and we’d like to show our gratitude.

So when you see local commercials on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News or other networks, please support these businesses.

Together, we can make a difference.