Tips to keep older adults safe in the heat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources | SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Why are older adults more prone to heat stress? Older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature.

They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat.

They are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat. Stay cool, stay hydrated Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s really hot outside.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink during hot weather.

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Follow additional tips on how to prevent heat-related illness. Stay informed Check the local news for health and safety updates.

Seek medical care immediately if you have, or someone you know has, symptoms of heat-related illness like muscle cramps, headaches, nausea or vomiting.