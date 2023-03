by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tiny home.

The home was stolen from Pawnee Lane in Deschutes River Woods in early February.

DCSO asks that if you see the trailer to call the non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

RELATED: Man cited after 7 dogs allegedly attack another dog on China Hat Road

RELATED: Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in Redmond after eluding police