Oregon gov. candidate Kotek tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
KOIN-TV reports on Twitter Tuesday, Kotek said she is resting and taking it easy for a few days and that she’s grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.
Kotek posted photos to Twitter over the holiday weekend showing her campaigning, hiking in Silver Falls State Park and enjoying Portland Pickles baseball.
Central Oregon among growing number of counties recommended to mask up
People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30.
The Oregon counties include:
- Deschutes
- Jefferson
- Crook
- Clatsop
- Tillamook
- Lincoln
- Lane
- Douglas
- Josephine
- Jackson
- Klamath
- Lake
- Wasco
- Sherman
- Hood River
- Clackamas
- Washington
- Multnomah
- Morrow
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Baker
- Malheur
In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.