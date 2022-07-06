Oregon gov. candidate Kotek tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

KOIN-TV reports on Twitter Tuesday, Kotek said she is resting and taking it easy for a few days and that she’s grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.

Kotek posted photos to Twitter over the holiday weekend showing her campaigning, hiking in Silver Falls State Park and enjoying Portland Pickles baseball.

