▶️ Governor candidates Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two of the top candidates for Oregon governor stopped in Central Oregon Tuesday, two weeks before ballots are due.

Democrat Tina Kotek held an event in Bend focusing on defending reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, college students, local leaders came out to outline how this election could impact the issue of abortion and to urge people to vote.

Kotek also touted her Planned Parenthood endorsement.

“I am the only candidate in the race endorsed by organizations that people trust on the issue of reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and the Mother PAC and the Oregon Nurses Association. Because abortion is health care,” Kotek said.

This visit from Kotek was part of her “Get Out The Vote Tour.” The next topic she plans to tackle is “extremism” in politics.

RELATED: Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election

RELATED: Governor candidate Christine Drazan holds homelessness roundtable in Bend

Betsy Johnson campaigns in Madras

Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson stopped in Madras for a meet and greet and to answer questions from gun control to agricultural issues.

“We’re flying out to see regular Oregonians where you live and work and hear what you have to say. We’re not talking I mean, everybody’s talking about who’s going to win this race. We ought to be talking about how are we going to govern? How do we bring Oregonians together to get our state back on track?” said Johnson.

Johnson chose the Madras Airport due to her history with flying and family connections to the area.

Their visits come five days after Republican Christine Drazan was in Bend for a roundtable on homelessness.