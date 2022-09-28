Oregon gubernatorial candidates Drazan, Johnson, Kotek debate in Bend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed over gun rights, abortion and other hot-button topics in a debate, just six weeks before election day.

The debate was held at Oregon State University-Cascades, in Bend.

There are 1 million registered Democrats and 729,000 registered Republicans in Oregon. But there are also 1 million registered voters claiming no party affiliation.

Which way they swing come Nov. 8 could be decisive in whether a Republican will be Oregon’s governor for the first time since 1987, or an independent since 1935.

Central Oregon Daily News has invited the candidates into our studio for one-on-one interviews this week. We’ll be airing those and posting them online next week.