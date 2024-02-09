Murder trial underway in 2022 death of Tina Klein-Lewis near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The trial is underway for a Redmond man charged with murdering a Sisters woman nearly two years ago.

Alexander Smith, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2022 death of 55-year-old Tina Klein-Lewis.

Klein-Lewis was found dead on her property on Cloverdale Road, a few miles east of Sisters. The DA’s office said at the time that she was found in the bucket of a tractor by her boyfriend.

The trial began Thursday and is expected to conclude Friday.

Smith is a 2018 graduate of Redmond High School and was a student at Oregon State University, the DA’s Office has said. At the time of his arrest, the DA’s office said Smith had no known connection to Klein-Lewis.

