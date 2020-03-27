Timely Facebook grant provides 255 new Chromebooks for Crook Co. students

The Crook County School District next week will launch its Learning @ Home program, and every kid will have the technology necessary to participate thanks to a $50,000 grant from Facebook.

The school district’s technology team spent Friday afternoon unpacking and setting up 255 new Chromebook computers purchased with the grant money.

In what’s being called The Great Device Distribution, Barnes Butte and Crooked River Elementary Schools and Crook County Middle School, will start handing out the new Chromebooks to families Monday and Tuesday. High School students already have their devices.

“Facebook’s generosity is simply incredible,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson. “We’ve had a goal of being 1:1, which means every student has their own device, and Facebook made that happen.”

School leaders will be staging the distribution of devices in order to follow social distancing guidelines, so parents are asked to follow the schedule. If parents need to make other arrangements, they can call the front office of their child’s school.

CCSD is also setting up Wi-Fi hotspots throughout Crook County to ensure every student has free access to the internet and that’s a service Dr. Johnson says is vitally important.

“Equity is very important in education and we have to find creative ways to educate our students if they aren’t in the classroom with access to important tools like computers and the internet.”

Additional times and locations will be finalized by April 1st, but students can obtain Wi-Fi when parked next to any Crook County school.

The devices will automatically connect to the school Wi-Fi. Details will be posted to the Crook County School District webpage as well.