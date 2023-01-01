Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view

by The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Revelers are celebrating the traditional ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, ushering in 2023 in the largest New Year’s celebration in the United States.

Thousands gathered in and around the iconic landmark to ring in the new year as millions more celebrated throughout the globe.

The dazzling Saturday night spectacle anchored celebrations across the U.S. and the world.

With countdowns and fireworks, people marked an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

For many, thoughts focused on possibilities, even elusive ones like world peace.

But Russian attacks continued to target Ukrainian power supplies, leaving millions without electricity.

There were no big celebrations in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.