Time running out to sign up for emergency rental assistance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal will remain open for a few more days.

Eligible renters have until until 11:59 p.m. PDT on March 21 to sign up.

Tenants can receive safe harbor protections from eviction while their rental assistance application is being processed.

They must show proof to their landlord that they applied for the program to receive the protections.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services began processing payment applications submitted to the program after the portal reopened in Jan. 26, 2022.

As of March 16, the agency has paid out $302 million in emergency rental assistance to 45,930 households.

Tenants can apply for rental assistance here, or call 211 if they have questions.