Timber Yards public hearing Monday; 1,600 housing units and more near Old Mill

A new development could bring 33 acres of housing and commercial space to Bend.

The Bend Planning Commission is having a public hearing Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the Timber Yards master plan.

City planning documents say the development would be on SW Industrial Way, next to the Box Factory and the Old Mill District. It would include 1,600 housing units, a 180-room hotel and lots of retail and office space.

If the master plan gets approved, it will then go before the Bend City Council.

Public comments at the hearing can be taken in person in City Council Chambers at 710 NW Wall Street or virtually by Zoom. Those who want to use the Zoom option can register here to receive a link to the meeting. You can also attend by phone at 888-788-0099 and use Webinar ID: 884 9594 1815 and Passcode: 794351.