▶️Timber Yards development moves forward in Bend City Council

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council has moved closer to approving the Timber Yards development near the Old Mill District, giving it a first reading on Wednesday night.

Two more readings are required before the project gets the full go-ahead by the council.

This development will offer 1,600 units that include a mix of housing and commercial space.

Community reactions have been mixed. Some supporters are excited about the economic potential and additional housing options while others are concerned about potential traffic congestion in the area.

