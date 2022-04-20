Timber history exhibit rolls into town at Deschutes Historical Museum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Interested in Oregon’s small town timber history?

The Deschutes Historical Museum is opening an exhibit that might be up your alley.

The Maxville Timber Culture Exhibit, opening on Apr. 28, takes a closer look at the history of the timber community in the town of Maxville, Oregon (350 miles northeast of Bend).

A rescheduled project from 2020, the traveling exhibit from the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center explores multicultural logging communities, as well as individuals and their families.

The exhibit examines racial and social justice issues through the lens of the segregation that took place in those communities.

It will coincide with the production of ‘From Maxville to Vanport’ at The Tower Theatre on April 27.

The multimedia concert features singer Marilyn Keller with the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, and highlights the stories of African Americans in two unique Oregon towns.

Audience members will enjoy a performance of jazz, blues, R&B, and gospel-inspired music by Ezra Weiss, text by S. Renee Mitchell, films by Kalimah Abioto, and historical consultation by Gwendolyn Trice.

“Back in 2020 we had partnered with The Tower to bring the story of Maxville to Bend in a combination of both a traditional history exhibit, but also through song and video at the Tower with the unique performance by the Portland Jazz Composer’s Ensemble,” said the Deschutes Historical Museum’s Executive Director, Kelly Cannon-Miller. “It was our first casualty of the pandemic.

“The traveling exhibit had a full schedule, and the museum community has been working together with Gwen Trice at Maxville to rearrange all our schedules.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to arrange get the exhibit here in time for the rescheduled show at the Tower.”

Ticket holders for the performance at the Tower can show their ticket information to receive buy one, get one free admission to see the exhibit at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The exhibit will be on display until June 10.

For more information, call the museum at 541.389.1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

Tickets for From Maxville to Vanport are available through the Tower’s website www.towertheatre.org.

For more information about the traveling exhibition, visit the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center website at https://www.maxvilleheritage.org/programs/timber-culture.