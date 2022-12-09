Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend re-elected Oregon Senate GOP leader

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Senate Republicans have re-elected Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend as their leader in the Senate, the party announced Friday.

“With the legislative session approaching, I am proud to say that our leadership team is made up of high-quality individuals representing many parts of Oregon,” Knopp said in a statement. “This is a strong team and I look forward to working together to serve our caucus through this next session as we seek to provide Oregonians with bipartisan solutions to the chronic problems exacerbated by years of one-party rule. I am confident we can do that this session.”

The rest of the GOP Senate leadership includes:

Deputy Leader: Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City)

Deputy Leader: Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale)

Deputy Leader: Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer)

Whip: Senator Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls)

Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), was e-elected as House Republican Leader for the upcoming Oregon legislative session.