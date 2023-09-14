Sen. Tim Knopp files for re-election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, formally filed for re-election Thursday.

Knopp is running for a fourth term from District 27. But whether he’ll be allowed to do so may be decided in the courts.

Sen. Knopp led a six-week Senate walk out with nine other state legislators earlier this year.

Measure 113 was passed by 68% of Oregon voters last November, which disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from running for re-election. One of those reaching 10 unexcused absences was Knopp.

After Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade determined that those senators could not appear on the upcoming ballot due to Measure 113, Knopp and four other Republicans filed suit to have that decision overruled.

The senators who walked out say Measure 113 is flawed. While the public sector unions that pushed Measure 113 intended it to block absent lawmakers from running for their next term, the language says lawmakers with at least 10 unexcused absences cannot hold office “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

Knopp has said in the past he is ready for the consequences if the measure is held up in court.

Lawyers on both sides of the Measure 113 lawsuit have asked the case to be fast-tracked to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman has also announced his candidacy for District 27.