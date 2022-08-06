Washington anti-tax initiative promoter forced to sell house to pay fines

SEATTLE (AP) — Watch salesman turned anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who was found liable last year for “numerous and particularly egregious” violations of campaign finance law, has been forced to sell his house to help pay millions in fines and debt.

The Seattle Times reports a federal bankruptcy judge Thursday approved a resolution requiring Eyman to sell his portion of a Mukilteo house to his ex-wife.

The $900,000 will go toward paying over $5.6 million in sanctions and legal fees he owes the state of Washington and creditors.

Eyman was fined by a Thurston County judge who found he had enriched himself by laundering political donations.

Eyman described the penalties against him as “ridiculously unconstitutional and absurdly excessive.”