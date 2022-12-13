▶️ Power contractor from Tillamook killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies from Idaho and Oregon responded to a 911 call Saturday about an industrial accident in Hells Canyon.

According to the call, a landslide above a road between Oxbow and Hells Canyon Dam along the Snake River sent rocks and debris onto workers and equipment below.

Deputies found workers Stacy Keen of Tillamook, Oregon, suspended in a truck. Authorities say Keen was killed by rocks and debris.