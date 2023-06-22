Oregon senate bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes unanimously

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon senate has unanimously passed a bill banning the use of the app TikTok on government owned devices.

It now goes to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk to be signed into law. Currently, 29 states plus the federal government have banned the app on government devices, many citing a privacy concern due to the app’s connection with the Chinese government.

Oregon Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, a co-sponsor of the bill, called the matter an urgent issue.

“The issue of maintaining cybersecurity is bipartisan and necessary; it’s an issue that impacts all Oregonians. House Bill 3127 is the product of a bicameral group of Democrat and Republican legislators who recognized that Oregon must act on this urgent issue,” said Knopp.

