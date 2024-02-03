370 gallons of liquid heroin in rental truck seized in Tigard; 4 arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four suspected drug traffickers were caught in Tigard, Oregon, last week, suspected of transporting nearly 370 gallons of liquid heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors released photos of the barrels of liquid heroin found the back of a rental truck.

Marco Antonio Magallon, 44; Luis Deleon Woodward, 26; and Jorge Luis Amador, 25, all of Yakima, Washington, and Santos Alisael Aguilar Maya, 32, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Prosecutors say all four have apparent ties to a Mexico-based criminal organization.

RELATED: OSP: Armed La Pine suspect gets away despite taser, pepper spray

RELATED: Drug crisis, housing top Oregon Democrat, Republican agendas for 2024

The U.S. Attorney’s office said investigators in an ongoing investigation saw a rented truck driven by Amador and a red pickup traveling on Interstate 84 near Bonneville between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. The two vehicles traveled to a Tigard motel, with one stopping briefly in Beaverton.

Search warrants were executed on Jan. 25 in the defendants’ motel room and the two vehicles, prosecutors said. They allegedly seized eight 55-gallon barrels containing approximately 370 gallons of a liquid heroin inside the moving truck and two loaded handguns inside the motel room.

All four suspects were arrested.