Tickets on sale for first round of concerts at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

It’s ticket day for next season’s concerts at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Seven concerts have been announced so far, and tickets became available Friday morning.
Tickets can be bought in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District or at bendconcerts.com.
Here’s the current Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 schedule:
May 13-14 – Bend Brewfest (in the Old Mill District for 2022)
June 14 – HAIM with special guest SASAMI
June 22 – Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party
June 25 – “Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips
July 16 – Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Blue October
July 22 – Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest Robert Randolph Band
Aug. 11 – Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Markle
Sept. 25 – Jack Johnson with special guests Ron Artis II, Thunderstorm Artis, and The Truth