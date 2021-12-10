Tickets on sale for first round of concerts at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s ticket day for next season’s concerts at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Seven concerts have been announced so far, and tickets became available Friday morning.

Tickets can be bought in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District or at bendconcerts.com.

Here’s the current Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 schedule:

May 13-14 – Bend Brewfest (in the Old Mill District for 2022)

June 14 – HAIM with special guest SASAMI

June 22 – Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party

June 25 – “Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips

July 16 – Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Blue October

July 22 – Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Aug. 11 – Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Markle

Sept. 25 – Jack Johnson with special guests Ron Artis II, Thunderstorm Artis, and The Truth