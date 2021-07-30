Thunderstorm knocks out power, sparks several small fires in Bend, La Pine area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As expected, late thunderstorms with lightning caused several wildfire incidents across the region beginning at just after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch.

Fires were reported near Black Butte, south of La Pine State Park, and several in the Phil’s Trail, Tumalo Creek, and Skyliner’s Road northwest of Bend before 5 p.m.

Initial attack resources were prepped for the anticipated lightning and crews were deployed to reported fires quickly.

By 5:30 p.m. the fires at Phil’s Trail, Tumalo Creek, and Black Butte were all reported to be 0.1 of an acre.

Initial attack resources will continue to respond as more starts are expected throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.

Meanwhile, Pacific Power reported a power outage in Bend affecting about 12,000 customers.

By 5:45, power had been restored to about 8,700 customers.

They anticipated power would be fully restored around 8:30 p.m.