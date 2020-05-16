Three-vehicle crash sends Terrebonne woman to hospital

A three-vehicle crash on Deschutes Market Road sent a Terrebonne woman to the hospital Friday morning, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Mike Biondi, 27-year-old Frank Maricle was driving a tractor on Deschutes Market Rd. while towing an implement behind the tractor. The implement — which is used for mulch-spreading — partially crossed over into the other lane.

Biondi said 56-year-old Diane Webb was driving in the other lane and didn’t see the implement. Webb hit it with her Ford Fusion before colliding with a nearby van and horse trailer. The van, driven by 65-year-old Kim Anderson, went off the road and into a ditch.

Webb had to be extricated from her car and was transported to St. Charles with non-life threatening injuries. According to Biondi, Maricle had been operating his tractor with the emergency flasher lights on and had a “slow moving vehicle” sign on the back of the tractor. Deschutes Market Road was closed for around two hours.