▶️ Sewage-like smell hits Three Rivers area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A failure of some mechanics left community members near Three Rivers smelling sewage-like scents over the weekend

“We’re sitting on the river and I got a pretty good, you know, raft of sewage smell,” said resident Denise Wetherell.

It turns out that it was a partial failure in the Lagoon Aeration System. Crews that installed the system are coming in to fix the issue.

The failure had no impact on drinking water, showers or toilets.

