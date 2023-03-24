Three Rivers Elementary receiving grant from Trail Blazers Foundation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three Rivers Elementary near Sunriver is one of several schools and organizations in Oregon receiving $101,000 in grants from the Portland Trail Blazers Foundation.

Money from the “Take It To The Court For Education” program directly supports academics, arts, athletics and community programs.

“There are schools, educators, and administrators across the state working tirelessly to create much needed opportunities for students and they deserve to be celebrated. We hope our contributions help them continue to have important positive impacts,” Trail Blazers Foundation Executive Director Annie Klug said in a statement.

Three Rivers will be using the money toward their skateboarding club.

And do you remember the Wheeler County Rattlers? That’s the 6-man football team we profiled last fall on its way to a second-straight state championship. They’re also receiving grant money to pay for uniforms.

An all, 19 schools and programs will benefit.

