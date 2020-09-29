Three killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California’s wine country was blanketed by fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting evacuation orders for nearly 70,000 people.

Further north near Redding, Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini announced that three people had died in a fire there.

The fires that began Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco and around Redding came near the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people.

They are among nearly 30 major wildfires burning across California.

The wildlife death toll in California wildfires this year is now 29.