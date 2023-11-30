Driving access to Three Creek Lake closes Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced that driving access to Three Creek Lake via Forest Service Road 16 will be closed starting Friday. Here is the full announcement from the Forest Service.

Sisters, Oregon — Friday, the Sisters Ranger District will close Forest Service Road 16, which provides access to Three Creek Lake, to motor vehicle traffic due to recent and forecasted snowfall. Forest Service Road 16 is closed annually at the Upper Three Creek SnoPark during the winter season.

The Crescent Ranger District also plans to close the gate on Forest Service Road 60 at the Crescent Lake SnoPark on Sunday, December 3, due to current and forecasted snowfall.

Forest Service Road 370, with access to Broken Top Trailhead, and Forest Service Road 4603, with access to Tumalo Falls are also closed for the season to motor vehicle traffic.

Roads are closed to provide for public safety and minimize resource damage, as well as, to preserve the snowpack as these routes transition to opportunities for winter recreation. Forest managers would like to remind visitors that Forest Service roads across the Deschutes National Forest are not plowed or maintained for winter driving access.

Visitors recreating on the Forest should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Some tips for those enjoying winter recreation on their public lands, include:

Plan your trip – check the weather, bring plenty of warm clothes, enough water for everyone for three days, emergency food, tire chains, shovel, flashlight, flares and/or something to start a fire with, camp saw or hatchet, and cold weather sleeping bag or blankets.

Make sure you have a full tank of gas when you leave, and you are prepared for changing conditions in the mountains and high desert.

Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

In snowy conditions, if the snow on the road is three inches or greater, turn around – conditions are not likely to improve ahead.

Do not count on technology – GPS devices can steer drivers onto impassable roads and cellphone service can be inconsistent.

Pay attention to weather conditions, including increased winds and snowfall, to ensure plenty of time to safely head back home.

For more information on current conditions, visit fs.usda.gov/deschutes or follow the Forest on X (formerly Twitter) @DesNatlForest or on Facebook facebook.com/deschutesnationalforest/.