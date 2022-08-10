Three Creek Lake campground reservations canceled for rest of summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service announces it will cancel reservations at campgrounds in the three creek lake area for the rest of the summer.

The Forest Service’s campground concessionaire was unable to find a host for this camping season.

This affects the Driftwood, Three Creek Lake and Three Creek Meadow campgrounds.

Campers with reservations will receive notices and get a full refund, the Forest Service says.

The campgrounds are still open and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, free of charge.

Campers should be aware the toilets will be periodically serviced and garbage collection will be limited. Campers are asked to pack out anything they bring in.

Also, Forest Service Road 16 to Three Creek Lake will be getting additional reconstruction, but it won’t be done until 2023. Drivers should expect rough road conditions and are advised to drive slow and defensively.